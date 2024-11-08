× Expand Junior League of Roanoke Valley

Save the date for the 36th Annual Stocked Market

November 8-10, 2024 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke

The Stocked Market is the JLRV’s signature fundraiser, known as the kick-off to the holiday season in the Roanoke Valley. Held at the Berglund Center each November, this holiday market boasts over a hundred vendors from across the country. This fundraiser has raised over $3.2 million over the past 34 years. All funds raised stay within the Roanoke Valley and are used to further the JLRV’s mission.

The Stocked Market will return to the Berglund Center in Roanoke November 8-10, 2024 to celebrate 36 years of Shopping & Philanthropy. You won’t want to miss the most wonderful time of the year – be sure to follow our website and social media accounts for all the fun details.

Friday, November 8th

8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Preview Coffee *VIP Experience Only*

11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. - General Admission

Saturday, November 9th

9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. - General Admission

Sunday, November 10th

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. - General Admission

A one-day, General Admission shopping pass is $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

A Preview Coffee *VIP* shopping pass is $20 in advance, available online only.

Purchase Tickets Here!

Contact us for more information

Find us on: Facebook | Instagram