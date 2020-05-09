38th Annual Walk for Hope
HopeTree Family Services is hosting it's 38th Annual Walk for Hope on Saturday, May 9th, 2020. Walkers can choose from a 1-mile, 3-mile, or our "fun run" course around campus. Rocking chairs will also be provided for those who would rather "rock for hope". Lunch will be served afterwards along with music, prizes, a bouncy house, face painting, and more!
HopeTree Family Services 860 Mount Vernon Lane, Salem, Virginia 24153