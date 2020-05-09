38th Annual Walk for Hope

HopeTree Family Services 860 Mount Vernon Lane, Salem, Virginia 24153

HopeTree Family Services is hosting it's 38th Annual Walk for Hope on Saturday, May 9th, 2020. Walkers can choose from a 1-mile, 3-mile, or our "fun run" course around campus. Rocking chairs will also be provided for those who would rather "rock for hope". Lunch will be served afterwards along with music, prizes, a bouncy house, face painting, and more!

HopeTree Family Services 860 Mount Vernon Lane, Salem, Virginia 24153 View Map
540-389-2112
