3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights

to

Hermitage Roanoke 1009 1009 Old Country Club Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24017

Hermitage Roanoke is inviting everyone to warm up the car, gather the family, and explore thousands of twinkling lights and holiday magic at their third annual drive-thru Festival of Lights! From December 3 until the end of the year, the beautiful grounds at Hermitage Roanoke will be transformed into a spectacular winter wonderland display of holiday lights and decorations nightly from 6-9 p.m. that participants can enjoy for free from the comfort of their vehicle. As part of the Dec. 3 opening night festivities, Hermitage Roanoke is partnering with Feeding Southwest Virginia to collect nonperishable food items from guests to support the local food bank. Santa Claus and a few other special guests will also be in attendance to offer the first 500 children through the drive-thru event on opening night a free treat.

Info

Hermitage Roanoke 1009 1009 Old Country Club Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24017
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights - 2022-12-03 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights - 2022-12-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights - 2022-12-03 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights - 2022-12-03 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights - 2022-12-04 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights - 2022-12-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights - 2022-12-04 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights - 2022-12-04 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights - 2022-12-05 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights - 2022-12-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights - 2022-12-05 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights - 2022-12-05 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights - 2022-12-06 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights - 2022-12-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights - 2022-12-06 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights - 2022-12-06 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights - 2022-12-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights - 2022-12-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights - 2022-12-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights - 2022-12-07 18:00:00 ical