3rd Annual Drive-Thru Festival of Lights

× Expand Hermitage Roanoke From December 3 until the end of the year, the beautiful grounds at Hermitage Roanoke will be transformed into a spectacular winter wonderland display of holiday lights and decorations nightly from 6-9 p.m.

Hermitage Roanoke is inviting everyone to warm up the car, gather the family, and explore thousands of twinkling lights and holiday magic at their third annual drive-thru Festival of Lights! From December 3 until the end of the year, the beautiful grounds at Hermitage Roanoke will be transformed into a spectacular winter wonderland display of holiday lights and decorations nightly from 6-9 p.m. that participants can enjoy for free from the comfort of their vehicle. As part of the Dec. 3 opening night festivities, Hermitage Roanoke is partnering with Feeding Southwest Virginia to collect nonperishable food items from guests to support the local food bank. Santa Claus and a few other special guests will also be in attendance to offer the first 500 children through the drive-thru event on opening night a free treat.