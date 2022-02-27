3rd Annual Fierce Film Festival

Calling all budding filmmakers! Mill Mountain Zoo is looking for 3-15 minute short film entries about animals, nature or conservation. Film submissions from all ages are welcome! Mill Mountain Zoo Staff will select 7-15 films, depending on length, to show at The Spot on Kirk from 1-3pm on Sunday, February 27 from 1-3pm. One winner will be selected at the end of the screening and will a Mill Mountain Zoo Gift Basket and Family Membership. This event is postponed until sometime this summer when The Spot can have in-person events again.  Stay tuned for a new date.  Until then, we will still be accepting short film submissions!

Non-Members: $8 for children and $10 for adults

Members are FREE!

Education & Learning, Kids & Family
343-3241
