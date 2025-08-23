× Expand Floyd Center for the Arts The Floyd Country Store’s Handmade Music School

Presented by the Floyd Center for the Arts in partnership with the Floyd Country Store’s Handmade Music School, the 3rd Annual Floyd Living Traditions Festival is a free, rain-or-shine celebration of the songs, stories, and skills passed down through generations — and the artists keeping them alive today. On Saturday, August 23, 2025, 10 AM–6 PM, the Floyd Center for the Arts comes alive with two stages of music & dance, 70+ traditional craft demonstrations, artisan vendors, workshops, storytelling, exhibitions, community project, kids’ activities, silent auction, and local food.

From blacksmiths and broom makers to dancers, quilters, and luthiers, you’ll meet the makers preserving Appalachian heritage and see how old traditions inspire new creations. With tributes to legendary musicians, hands-on activities, and vibrant community spirit, it’s both a look back and a step forward in the living story of Floyd County.