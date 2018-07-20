3rd Friday Block Party

Meet me on Main Street” this Friday for Buchanan’s Third Friday Block Party. Bring family, friends and a lawn chair and be prepared to discover the simpler things in life; good friends, good food, good music and good times.

Activities begin at 5:30pm and continue through 8:30pm. (If you cannot make it this month, be sure to save the third Friday each month this summer – August 17th and September 21st.)

Buchanan’s Summer Concert Series sponsored by the Bank of Botetourt features a live performance by Melissa and the Growlers Band. Melissa & the Growlers is proud to sport some of the most talented and versatile working musicians in Virginia. Covering experience in almost every musical genre, the eight members of Melissa & the Growlers are seasoned professionals who more than know how to play — they know how to perform.

Antique autos on display continue to be a big part of Buchanan’s Block Party and Cruise. Antique Auto enthusiasts start rolling into Town about 4:30pm to set up and display their vehicles. Additional activities include extended hours by downtown merchants and restaurants, Kid’s Activities including an Art Wall and games, live music, a Beer Garden, and folks set up as part of the Community Market.

For information about the Third Friday Block Party & Cruise In contact the Buchanan Downtown Revitalization Program at 540-254-1212 extension 4.