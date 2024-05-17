× Expand Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia

Don’t miss this exciting, unique birthday bash to celebrate the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia! A “dining on the diamond” experience at the home of the Salem Red Sox, that will celebrate the dedication and generosity of our community partners and supporters that have made it possible to care for and provide support for over 45,000 families over the last 40 years.

Attendees will enjoy dinner, music, and post-event fireworks PLUS each attendee will get their own exclusive RMHC-SWVA Jersey!

Tickets on SALE soon!

Table Sponsor for 10 – $875

Couple Ticket – $175

Individual Tickets – $95

Sponsorship available NOW! As a sponsor of the 40 Years of Love Birthday Bash, you will be instrumental in leading RMHC-SWVA in 40 more years of providing hope, love, and community to families of sick children.