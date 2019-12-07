40th Annual Old Southwest Parlor Tour of Homes

Come see beautiful properties and the Alexander Gish House! Candlelight Tour Saturday, Dec 7; 5pm-9pm and Sunday afternoon, Dec 8; 1pm-5pm. Shuttle service is available during the tour with stops marked. Start and finish your tour at Alexander-Gish House for a time of hospitality with hot cider and cookies. Tickets are $20 and available at the entrance to Highland Park ~ corner of Fifth and Washington at Joel Richert Way.