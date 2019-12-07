40th Annual Old Southwest Parlor Tour of Homes

Alexander Gish House 641 Walnut Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Come see beautiful properties and the Alexander Gish House! Candlelight Tour Saturday, Dec 7; 5pm-9pm and Sunday afternoon, Dec 8; 1pm-5pm. Shuttle service is available during the tour with stops marked. Start and finish your tour at Alexander-Gish House for a time of hospitality with hot cider and cookies. Tickets are $20 and available at the entrance to Highland Park ~ corner of Fifth and Washington at Joel Richert Way.

