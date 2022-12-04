41st Annual Old Southwest Holiday Parlor Tour
Highland Park 502 Washington Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Roanoke’s Old Southwest historic district is one of the largest historic districts in the state of Virginia. The Holiday Parlor Tour includes 6-10 homes plus the historic Alexander Gish House bedecked in holiday finery. After a two-year Covid hiatus, the neighborhood is excited to be welcoming visitors back to their homes and hearths. Tickets may be purchased at the Gish House on the day of the event.
