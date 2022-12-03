41st Annual Old Southwest Holiday Parlor Tour

Highland Park 502 Washington Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Roanoke’s Old Southwest historic district is one of the largest historic districts in the state of Virginia. The Holiday Parlor Tour includes 6-10 homes plus the historic Alexander Gish House bedecked in holiday finery. After a two-year Covid hiatus, the neighborhood is excited to be welcoming visitors back to their homes and hearths.

Home & Garden, Vacation & Holiday
5403438794
