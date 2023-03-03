42nd Annual MDA Car Show Weekend

to

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

42nd Annual MDA Car Show

Presented by: The Roanoke Valley Charity Car Show Committee, Inc.

MARCH 4th & 5th 2023

HOURS: Sat 8AM-9PM, Sun 10AM-5PM

Automotive Flea Market & Car Corral

Fri 8AM–5PM Sat 7AM–5PM Sun 7AM–3PM

LOCATION: The Berglund Center, Roanoke, VA

FEATURING: 

  • 2 Full floors of cars and vendors
  • Model Car Contest
  • Silent Auction
  • Car Club Alley
  • Local Racing Section
  • Raffles, Contests, & More

TICKET PRICING:

  • Adults $12.00
  • Kids 12 & under FREE!
  • Weekend Passes $20.00

All proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Info

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Festivals & Fairs
to
Google Calendar - 42nd Annual MDA Car Show Weekend - 2023-03-03 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 42nd Annual MDA Car Show Weekend - 2023-03-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 42nd Annual MDA Car Show Weekend - 2023-03-03 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 42nd Annual MDA Car Show Weekend - 2023-03-03 00:00:00 ical