42nd Annual MDA Car Show Weekend

× Expand MDA Car Show

42nd Annual MDA Car Show

Presented by: The Roanoke Valley Charity Car Show Committee, Inc.

MARCH 4th & 5th 2023

HOURS: Sat 8AM-9PM, Sun 10AM-5PM

Automotive Flea Market & Car Corral

Fri 8AM–5PM Sat 7AM–5PM Sun 7AM–3PM

LOCATION: The Berglund Center, Roanoke, VA

FEATURING:

2 Full floors of cars and vendors

Model Car Contest

Silent Auction

Car Club Alley

Local Racing Section

Raffles, Contests, & More

TICKET PRICING:

Adults $12.00

Kids 12 & under FREE!

Weekend Passes $20.00

All proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.