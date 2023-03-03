42nd Annual MDA Car Show Weekend
to
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
MDA Car Show
42nd Annual MDA Car Show
Presented by: The Roanoke Valley Charity Car Show Committee, Inc.
MARCH 4th & 5th 2023
HOURS: Sat 8AM-9PM, Sun 10AM-5PM
Automotive Flea Market & Car Corral
Fri 8AM–5PM Sat 7AM–5PM Sun 7AM–3PM
LOCATION: The Berglund Center, Roanoke, VA
FEATURING:
- 2 Full floors of cars and vendors
- Model Car Contest
- Silent Auction
- Car Club Alley
- Local Racing Section
- Raffles, Contests, & More
TICKET PRICING:
- Adults $12.00
- Kids 12 & under FREE!
- Weekend Passes $20.00
All proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Info
