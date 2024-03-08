43rd Annual MDA Car Show
to
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
MDA Car Show
Presented by: The Roanoke Valley Charity Car Show Committee, Inc.
MARCH 8th, 9th & 10th 2024
Indoor Car Show:
- Sat 8AM-9PM
- Sun 10AM-5PM
Automotive Flea Market & Car Corral:
- Fri 8AM–5PM
- Sat 7AM–5PM
- Sun 7AM–3PM
LOCATION: The Berglund Center, Roanoke, VA
FEATURING:
- 2 Full floors of cars and vendors
- Model Car Contest
- Silent Auction
- Car Club Alley
- Local Racing Section
- Raffles, Contests, & More
TICKET PRICING:
- Adults $12.00
- Kids 12 & under FREE!
- Weekend Passes $20.00
Info
