43rd Annual MDA Car Show

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Presented by: The Roanoke Valley Charity Car Show Committee, Inc.

MARCH 8th, 9th & 10th 2024

Indoor Car Show: 

  • Sat 8AM-9PM
  • Sun 10AM-5PM

Automotive Flea Market & Car Corral: 

  • Fri 8AM–5PM
  • Sat 7AM–5PM
  • Sun 7AM–3PM

LOCATION: The Berglund Center, Roanoke, VA

FEATURING: 

  • 2 Full floors of cars and vendors
  • Model Car Contest
  • Silent Auction
  • Car Club Alley
  • Local Racing Section
  • Raffles, Contests, & More

TICKET PRICING: 

  • Adults $12.00
  • Kids 12 & under FREE!
  • Weekend Passes $20.00

Info

