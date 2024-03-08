43rd Annual MDA Car Show

× Expand MDA Car Show

Presented by: The Roanoke Valley Charity Car Show Committee, Inc.

MARCH 8th, 9th & 10th 2024

Indoor Car Show:

Sat 8AM-9PM

Sun 10AM-5PM

Automotive Flea Market & Car Corral:

Fri 8AM–5PM

Sat 7AM–5PM

Sun 7AM–3PM

LOCATION: The Berglund Center, Roanoke, VA

FEATURING:

2 Full floors of cars and vendors

Model Car Contest

Silent Auction

Car Club Alley

Local Racing Section

Raffles, Contests, & More

TICKET PRICING: