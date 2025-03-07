44th Annual MDA Car Show
to
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
MDA Car Show
Join us MARCH 7th, 8th & 9th 2025 at the Berglund Civic Center for the 44th Annual MDA Car Show!
Presented by: The Roanoke Valley Charity Car Show Committee, Inc.
Automotive Flea Market & Car Corral | Fri 8AM–5PM, Sat 7AM–5PM, & Sun 7AM–3PM
Indoor Car Show | Sat 8AM-9PM, Sun 10AM-5PM
Model Car Contest & Show | Sat 8AM-4PM
TICKET PRICING:
- Adults $15.00
- Kids 12 & under FREE!
- Weekend Passes $25.00
