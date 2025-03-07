× Expand MDA Car Show

Join us MARCH 7th, 8th & 9th 2025 at the Berglund Civic Center for the 44th Annual MDA Car Show!

Presented by: The Roanoke Valley Charity Car Show Committee, Inc.

Automotive Flea Market & Car Corral | Fri 8AM–5PM, Sat 7AM–5PM, & Sun 7AM–3PM

Indoor Car Show | Sat 8AM-9PM, Sun 10AM-5PM

Model Car Contest & Show | Sat 8AM-4PM

TICKET PRICING: