44th Annual MDA Car Show

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Join us MARCH 7th, 8th & 9th 2025 at the Berglund Civic Center for the 44th Annual MDA Car Show!

Presented by: The Roanoke Valley Charity Car Show Committee, Inc.

Automotive Flea Market & Car Corral | Fri 8AM–5PM, Sat 7AM–5PM, & Sun 7AM–3PM

Indoor Car Show | Sat 8AM-9PM, Sun 10AM-5PM

Model Car Contest & Show | Sat 8AM-4PM

TICKET PRICING:

  • Adults $15.00
  • Kids 12 & under FREE!
  • Weekend Passes $25.00

