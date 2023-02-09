49 Winchester w. Colby Acuff

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

POWER PASS RESTRICTED

With its latest album, “Fortune Favors The Bold,” Russell County, Virginia-based 49 Winchester is ready and roaring to break onto the national scene with its unique brand of tear-in-your-beer alt-country, sticky barroom floor rock-n-roll, and high-octane Appalachian folk. “As we’ve aged and matured, our sound has gone from a softer place to this grittier, edgier tone that we have now,” says lead singer/guitarist Isaac Gibson. “So, we’re trending more towards being a rock band instead of a country band. But, at the same time, I don’t think anybody’s ever known quite what to call it.”

Brought to you from the mountains of North Idaho is an independent country artist with an old soul. Colby Acuff's blend of old-school storytelling and powerful voice takes you to an unfamiliar place of honest country music. Acuff grew up listening to country music of all kinds. From bluegrass to outlaw country. His inspirations from a young age were Hank Williams, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Ricky Skaggs, and many more.

DOORS: 6:30p | SHOW 7:30p

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.