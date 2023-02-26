4th Annual Fierce Film Festival

Join us at The Spot to screen some short, fun and education animal related films submitted by locals of all ages. Attendees will also vote on the winner of the film fest and get to meet the star of Mill Mountain Zoo's own film shorts…Amanda Panda!

The winner will receive a Mill Mountain Zoo Gift Basket and Family Membership. and their video will be shared on the Zoo's Facebook page.

In preparation for the screening, Mill Mountain Zoo is looking for 3-15 minute short film entries about animals, nature or conservation. Film submissions from all ages are welcome! Film submissions are due on February 1st. For more information, please contact Bambi Godkin at bgodkin@mmzoo.org.