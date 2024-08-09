× Expand James Tomlin 4th Annual Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show

Minerals, Gems, & Handcrafted Jewelry offered for sale

Free Admission

Door prizes contributed by our members & vendors - Hourly drawings Friday & Saturday

50/50 cash drawing held each day

Entertainment for all ages:

Gem and mineral sluice. Sift out hidden treasures.

Picker's wheel - every spin is a win, plus a chance at the motherload.

Food will be available at the pavillion.

Cash & credit cards accepted. ATM available on-site.

Venue: Moose Lodge 715

2307 Lakeside Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24501

https://www.lynchburgrockclub.org/shows/2024-0