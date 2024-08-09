4th Annual Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show
Moose Lodge 715 2307 Lakeside Dr , Lynchburg, Virginia 24501
James Tomlin
Minerals, Gems, & Handcrafted Jewelry offered for sale
Free Admission
Door prizes contributed by our members & vendors - Hourly drawings Friday & Saturday
50/50 cash drawing held each day
Entertainment for all ages:
Gem and mineral sluice. Sift out hidden treasures.
Picker's wheel - every spin is a win, plus a chance at the motherload.
Food will be available at the pavillion.
Cash & credit cards accepted. ATM available on-site.
Venue: Moose Lodge 715
2307 Lakeside Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24501
https://www.lynchburgrockclub.org/shows/2024-0