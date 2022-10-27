4th Annual Henritze Dental Group Halloween Event

Henritze Dental Group - Brambleton Ave. 3604 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, Virginia 24018

Our 4th Annual Halloween at HDG Event is on October 27th!

This will be your chance to vote for your favorite Henritze Dental Group office. Each office has picked a theme and they will decorate their office and dress up in costume on that day. Pictures of the offices will be posted omn our Facebook page on the morning of October 27th with a link to vote. Look out for that post and help your favorite office win the "Fan Favorite" title!

On October 27, from 10am-4pm, voting will be live (online). Check this event on the day of to vote.

Please help us spread the word by sharing this event!

Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
5409896600
