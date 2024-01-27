4th Forever 5 & 10 Mile Trail Races

Race Date – 1/27/2024 – 9am Start

Registration will be up in early November

Registration Fees

5M:

$28.00 for one week ending November 20th (plus online processing fee)

$30.00 between November 20th to January 3rd (plus online processing fee)

$35.00 between January 3rd and January 25th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$40.00 from January 25th at 6pm and until/on Race Day (plus online processing fee)

10M:

$33.00 on or before November 20th (plus online processing fee)

$35.00 between November 20th to January 3rd (plus online processing fee)

$40.00 between January 3rd and January 25th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$45.00 from January 25th at 6pm and until/on Race Day (plus online processing fee)

Virtual Option:

$25 for both the 5 and 10 Milers

Our Virtual events are setup for you to be a part of the series without having to be in person for each event. This is a run anywhere option, that counts as one of the RNUTS qualifying races. In addition, you will get the race shirt until 1/3/23, after that, all registrants will get a Mountain Junkies LLC Hoo Rag (similar to a Buff).

Due to the size of this parking lot this race will be capped at 250 runners

This race uses part of the Hellgate 100k course (miles 55-60) and is known as the Forever Section. It’s a tough rocky section of the Glenwood Horse Trail that goes between Day Creek Day Use area to Bobblett Gap Road. Both courses will be out and back. The 5 miler will have a volunteer or timing point at the halfway point and the 10 miler will have a timing point at Bobblett Gap Road to verify that you made it all the way to the turnaround.

Make sure you carpool when you can and park closely to the person next to you. The park has limited parking.

Packet Pickup and Race Day Info:

Thursday 1/25/24 at Gilbert Chiropractic in Salem – 375-3990; from 10-1 & 3-6.

Friday 1/26/24 at Fleet Feet Sports in Roanoke – 4347 Franklin Road – 777-1166; from 10am-6pm

Saturday 1/27/24 – Registration and Packet Pickup at Day Creek Day Use Area – 7:15-8:45

There will be a Race Briefing at 8:40

Parking for the race: Please Carpool and park as closely as you can to the person next to you.