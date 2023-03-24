51st It's All About Living Spring Home Show 2023

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

51st It’s All About Living SPRING Home Show 2023

This is the longest running home show in and around the Roanoke Valley!

Friday, March 24th 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Saturday, March 25th 10:00 am -5:00 pm

Sunday, March 26th 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

TICKETS ARE AT THE DOOR 

Want to be an Exhibitor? Click below to reserve your booth today!

https://shows.map-dynamics.com/rrhba2023/?register

Exhibitor List as of 1/11/2023

  • Alouf Custom Builders
  • Bath Fitter
  • Bath Planet
  • Better Building Works
  • Beyond by Aerus
  • Black Goose Chimney Sweep
  • Bohon Construction Co. Inc.
  • Bug Man Exterminating/Crawl Space
  • CertaPro Painters of Roanoke
  • Chandler Concrete
  • Closet Storage Organizers
  • Construction Marketing, LLC
  • Cook Siding & Window
  • Cutco Cutlery
  • Davis Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric
  • F&S Building Innovations, Inc.
  • Habitat For Humanity in the Roanoke Valley
  • I & E Construction
  • James River Equipment
  • K-Guard Leaf-Free Gutter System
  • Kitchen Tune-Up
  • Pine Creek Structures
  • ReBath
  • Seal-Tite Basement Waterproofing Co
  • Solid Rock Enterprises, Inc.
  • Southwest Sunroom & Window Co.
  • Suburban Propane
  • Superior Sleep Experience
  • Union Church Millworks
  • Vacation Village Resorts
  • Whitt Carpet One Floor & Home
  • Woods Family Heating & AC

Info

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Festivals & Fairs, This & That
