× Expand Roanoke Regional Airport Commission 5K Runners during 2022 5K on the ROA Runway

The second annual 5K on the ROA Runway at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport will take place October 14, 2023. This family-friendly 5K run/walk is open to all ages and abilities. Come have fun on the runway!

Hosted by the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission, the 5K on the ROA Runway will raise funds for Carilion Clinic Cancer Center in memory of Julie Jeavons. Julie was the wife of David Jeavons, ROA’s Director of Finance and Administration, who lost her fight with cancer in 2021.

REGISTRATION

$35 if registering by August 16 at 11:59 p.m.

$45 if registering between August 17-31

$55 if registering between September 1-15 (registering before September 15 guarantees a race shirt)

$55 if registering between September 16 - October 12 (no shirt guarantee)