5PTS 7th Anniversary ft. The Dead Reckoning

POWER PASS RESTRICTED

On January 28, 2017 will held our very first concert with The Dead Reckoning for the soft opening of 5 Points Music Sanctuary. Seven years later we're both still going strong. Please help us celebrate our anniversary on January 27 with the music that started it all.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.