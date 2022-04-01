5PTS Afterparty: lespecial

5PTS Outdoors presents Neomenia - a Celebration of the New Moon. Night one features a 100% LIT Afterparty from lespecial INSIDE The Sanctuary. lespecial made their debut on the 5PTS stage this fall and they rocked the house.

lespecial carve their own sonic path in modern music, creating their signature blend of “heavy future groove”. The power trio’s fresh synthesis of varied and divergent influences doesn’t underestimate the listener, reflecting a post-modern cultural climate in which fans have space on their aural palette for J Dilla, Radiohead, King Crimson and Fela Kuti. Veering from hip-hop to metal, prog to house, pensive indie-rock to apocalyptic dub, leaving room for head banging and hip swaying alike, while still presenting a unified sound and vision.

Doors: 10:00pm | Show: 10:30pm

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives.