5PTS Foundational Dinner

Join us for a night of live music, specialty cocktails, delicious food provided by Blue Ridge Catering, and all the unforgettable moments you've come to expect from a 5 Points experience.

Catering by Blue Ridge Catering

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.