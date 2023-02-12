× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

5PTS Open Mics are back this Fall on the 2nd Sunday of every month. Take the legendary stage of the Sanctuary featuring our world class production team and venue. 5PTS Open Mic Coffey Jams would not be possible without the amazing generosity of Barbara Lee Coffey.

• Date: 2nd Sunday of Each Month

• Registration Closes 2nd Friday of Each Month at 9:00PM.

• Location: 5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave, Roanoke VA

• Doors: 5:00pm

• Open Mic: 6:00 - 8:30pm

• Featured Performer(s): 8:30 - 9:30pm

• Venue Close: 10:00pm

• Backline Items Provided: Drum Kit, Bass Amp, 2 Electric Guitar Amps, Keyboard, Direct Boxes, Microphones and an assortment of house instruments

• Performance Duration: Up to 10 min

• Registration: Each artist will need to register online ahead of time and provide our sound crew with a production plan to give each performer the best possible experience.

Performers will be assigned their time slot via 5PTS Production Team, which will coordinate the final schedule prior to the day of event

Depending on the circumstances, the stage may open up to the general audience and public on the day of the event prior to each month’s feature performer

Feature Performer: Each month will feature a performer(s) from 5 Points’ regional arts partner organizations, and local talent from the region. Feature performer slots may also be selected from Open Mic favorites.

Entry Cost: Suggested Donation of $10; includes fresh roasted organic coffee. All proceeds go to support 5 Points Music’s programs including hearing loss advocacy, music therapy, and accessibility initiatives.

“Barbara Lee Coffey was a highly regarded piano technician and tuner, repairing and tuning pianos in Southwest Virginia and West Virginia, including pianos for Virginia Tech, Bluefield College, Radford University and the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. Barbara earned a BA from Hollins University in 2009. As a gifted pianist and accordionist who played a clutch of other instruments including violin, Barbara’s musicianship graced several area bands, including Second Wynde and Jig or Not. She loved taking her camper to festivals and jamming with other appreciative musicians. She cherished the camaraderie of friends and brought her love of music to many jams. Barbara is survived by a symphony of relatives and friends. It is difficult to reflect all of her spirit; her energy and determination in every project; her love of nature and passion for conservation; her inherent love of travel and new adventures. Barbara’s passing leaves a hole in our hearts and lives.”