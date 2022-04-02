5PTS Outdoors: Freekbass & Bump Assembly w. Marcus Rezak

5PTS Outdoors presents Neomenia - a Celebration of the New Moon. Night Two will hit hard with show openers Marcus Rezak's Shred Is Dead followed by Freekbass & The Bump Assembly ft. Sammi Garett (formerly Turkuaz). EPIC jams ensue!

As we celebrate the return to 5 Points Outdoors on Maple Ave, we welcome 5 Points powerhouses in a collaboration like none other. Freekbass & the Bump Assembly ft. Sammi Garett (formerly Turkuaz) and Marcus Rezak's Shred is Dead are sure to get you out of your seat for a night of boogie that your feet won't soon forget.

The Freekbass sound is rich with danceable, infectous grooves, by a wealth of collaborative musicianship, and an energetic nonstop performance. Quite simply, this is a show.

Marcus Rezak carves out a distinguished style in the world of guitar with his cutting-edge group, Shred is Dead. Known as a master of jazz improvisation and a seasoned artist of the sit-in, Rezak is a frequent call among bands and musicians.

Doors: 6:30pm | Show: 7:30pm

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives.