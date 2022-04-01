5PTS Outdoors: Toubab Krewe w. Joslyn & The Sweet Compression

5PTS Outdoors presents Neomenia - a Celebration of the New Moon. Night one features Toubab Krewe w. Joslyn & The Sweet Compression live on Maple Avenue, directly in front of The Sanctuary.

Regional favorites for many years, Toubab Krewe kicks off our return to the 5PTS Outdoors series, this time on Maple Ave. This vibrant Asheville, NC-based instrumental powerhouse, creates a sonic Pangaea that lustily swirls together rock, African traditions, jam sensibilities, international folk strains and more. Formed in 2005, Toubab Krewe has tenaciously honed their craft through relentless touring and a fierce dedication to carving out something they can truly call their own. This is a band that actively draws inspiration from whatever source floats into their purview, something they've exhibited in their decade and a half of heavy gigging.

After growing up singing in the church choir, and cultivating her dynamic voice and performance skills in cover bands and stage plays, Joslyn Hampton teamed with her stepfather, Marty Charters (a touring guitarist and songwriter who has shared the stage with legends such as Junior Wells and Van Morrison), to compose a captivating set of tunes and assemble an ace band. Joslyn & The Sweet Compression (including Steve Holloman - keyboards, Smith Donaldson - bass, Rashawn Fleming - drums, Trevin Little - saxophone, and Chase Fleming - trombone and trumpet ) combine to deliver a hook-filled mix of funk and soul on their self-titled debut album, released in 2019.

Doors: 6:30pm | Show: 7:30pm

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives