5th Annual BeastLake 5K & Obstacle Course

Eastlake Community Church invites you to participate in the 5th Annual Beastlake 5K and Obstacle Course races on Saturday July 1st. This is a community event open to all people, of all fitness levels, from the novice to the hardcore athlete. Choose from one of three events that best suits your fitness and skill level. This event raises fund for Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy.

The BeastLake is back for the fifth year, and we have some new twists along with favorite obstacles from past years. New for 2023 is a “ stay cool” option to the course that includes a ‘slip n slide” type water slide down part of the course, an option to do the balance beam over an inflatable pool. and an option to run through a section of sprinklers midway through the race. All the water features are OPTIONAL and designed to bring an additional fun experience to the race. We will also be having food trucks at this years race with registered 5KOC and 5K participants receiving food vouchers.

REGISTRATION:

5K Run/Walk

$30 (Apr 24 - May 30)

$35 (May 31 - June 29)

$40 (June 30 - Race Day)

5K Obstacle Course

$50 (Apr 24 - May 30)

$55 (May 31 - June 29)

$65 (June 30 - Race Day)

5K OBSTACLE COURSE TEAM/GROUP PRICING

Special pricing is available for groups of 10+ for the 5K Obstacle Course event only. Participants should select and/or create a group when registering. Ten dollars will be refunded to group members once the total group size reaches a minimum of 10 or more.

This option is available until June 29, 2023.

1.5 Mile Obstacle Course Fun Event

$30 (Apr - July 2) INDIVIDUAL

$45 (Apr - July 2) FAMILY*

*Family Pricing applies to 3 or more family members. All family members must register at the same time. We cannot add family members to a past Family Member transaction. Shirts available for additional $10.00 if choosing FAMILY 1.5mi Obstacle Course Fun Event.

PAPER REGISTRATION IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR THIS EVENT

Registration fees are non-transferable & non-refundable. An entry can only be used for the person registered for the entry. Entries cannot be deferred to the following year or a future event.

PACKET PICKUP - Eastlake Community Church (Main Street) 1201 Timberwood Dr. Moneta, VA 24121

Friday (June 30th) 4:30PM - 6:30PM

Saturday (July 1st) 6:45AM - 8:30AM

T-SHIRTS:

Participants registered on or before Sunday June 11th are guaranteed a shirt. A limited number of extra shirts will be available on a first-come basis at packet pickup.

Please Note: Family pricing for the 1.5mi Obstacle Course Fun Event does not include a shirt. Shirts can be purchased for $10.00 each with Family pricing.

AWARDS: (5K Run & 5K Obstacle Course ONLY)

FINISHER MEDALS - presented at the finish line race day

OVERALL AWARDS & AGE GROUP AWARDS

Top 3 Overall Male and Female,

Top 2 Male and Female in each age group (14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and over). Rankings are based on "chip" time.

*This is a Chip timed event, Disposable MyLaps Race Bib Technology will be used.

*No awards will be given for the 1.5 mile Family Fun Run OC.

START TIME(S) & COURSE(S):

5K Run / Walk - 8:00AM

The 5k is a cross country course that winds through the Eastlake property. It is a rolling course with great views. This will be an official course with electronic timing for the competitive runner. All skill levels are welcome including walkers. We want everyone to get moving and join us in this fun and fundraising event for Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy.

Beast Lake Obstacle 5k - Wave 1 (7:45AM) Wave 2 (8:15AM)

The Beastlake Obstacle course is designed to test your total fitness including strength, speed, agility, balance, and endurance. The obstacle course race follows the trail of the 5K Race. Along the side of the trail will be 16 obstacles including the signature Ninja wall. The obstacles are designed to test speed, strength, agility, balance and stamina. This race will be chip timed with awards for overall and age group finishers. Experience a new challenge over Independence weekend with this fun and physically demanding race.

Beastlake Obstacle Course Family Fun Run - 8:45AM

The Family Fun Run is a scaled down version of race. It is 1.5 miles in length and contains 7 obstacles. This run is designed for people who are new to obstacle course racing, families who want to participate with their children. Basically anyone who wants to try a new fitness experience. The run will be timed but the emphasis is on fellowship and participation over results and a personal best time.

OBSTACLE COURSE OVERVIEW

We have a new course for 2023 that starts and finishes on the track behind the church. This will provide a great meeting area for athletes, families and spectators and offers views of much of the course. Obstacles have been added and old favorites have been modified to continually improve the course. New for 2023 is a “ stay cool” option to the course that includes a ‘slip n slide” type water slide down part of the course, an option to do the balance beam over an inflatable pool. and an option to run through a section of sprinklers midway through the race. All the water features are OPTIONAL and designed to bring an additional fun experience to the race.

1. Military crawl. Crawl under a 20 feet long 18” high rope and pvc pipe obstacle.

2. Spider climb. New for 2023. This has been a favorite obstacle but we have improved it this year. Instead of climbing straight up and down, we have angled the ascent and descent. Now shaped like a tent, the climbing experience and safety are both improved.Climb up and over the rope web sandwiched between two trees.

3. Hay bale rope swing. Climb atop an approximately 6 ft hay bale and swing to the next hay bale.

4. Tire agility drill. Step through a series of tires.