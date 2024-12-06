5th Annual Botetourt Chamber Tinsel Trail

× Expand Botetourt Chamber of Commerce

Welcome to the 5th Annual Botetourt Chamber of Commerce Tinsel Trail, sponsored by First Bank​​.

We invite you to experience the magic of beautifully decorated trees, specially designed by local businesses and organizations. Opening night is Friday, December 6th, at 6:00 pm in historic downtown Fincastle. Step back in time and walk the Tinsel Trail to view the beauty of the trees highlighting the evening in this historic setting. The decorated trees remain up through the month of December!