5th Annual Peakwood & Pancakes

RunAbout Sports Roanoke 3635 Franklin Road Sw, Roanoke, Virginia 24014

Save the date for this carb-tastic way to celebrate tackling Peakwood together as a group! Five years in a row, we head back to the store after running mountains for breakfast and enjoy a real breakfast of pancakes, fresh fruit, coffee, and sample our nutrition and hydration products for BRM training!

Info

RunAbout Sports Roanoke 3635 Franklin Road Sw, Roanoke, Virginia 24014
Food & Drink, Sports
Google Calendar - 5th Annual Peakwood & Pancakes - 2023-03-04 09:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 5th Annual Peakwood & Pancakes - 2023-03-04 09:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 5th Annual Peakwood & Pancakes - 2023-03-04 09:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - 5th Annual Peakwood & Pancakes - 2023-03-04 09:30:00 ical