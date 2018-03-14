61st Annual Science Seminar with Guest Speaker Michelle Ferebee

Ferebee is currently the Strategy and Business Development manager for the Aeronautics Research Directorate at NASA Langley Research Center where she aligns and advocates the use of Langley's research assets to support NASA's aeronautics strategy and to partner with academia and industry to advance fundamental research.

She has performed multiple roles in her 25 years with NASA. She developed cutting-edge data visualization tools as a computer scientist, served as head of the Atmospheric Sciences Data Center, agency manager for the Aerospace Education Services Project (AESP), manager of the Business Development Office at NASA Langley Research Center, and chair of NASA Langley Research Center’s Centennial committee in 2017.

Ferebee has received numerous honors at NASA including the Strategic Leadership for Women NASA Fellowship at Simmons College, several NASA Group Achievement and NASA Superior Accomplishment Awards, and was a “Female Achiever” Panelist for the NASA Federal Woman’s Program. She has mentored high school students through NASA’s Summer High School Apprenticeship Research Program (SHARP). She was chosen by the YWCA as a “Woman of Distinction,” and honored by the Women of Color in STEM for her corporate responsibility.