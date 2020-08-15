62nd Annual Sidewalk Art Show

× Expand TMA Join us for our annual Sidewalk Art Show!

Infusing downtown with energy, creativity, and excitement, the Sidewalk Art Show is a premier destination for fine art shopping and annually attracts thousands of art enthusiasts to the heart of Roanoke’s historic district- just steps away from the Blue Ridge Parkway. From paintings to sculptures, from photography to jewelry, the Taubman Museum of Art is pleased to present one of Virginia's oldest and most anticipated outdoor art shows. This event is free and open to the public!