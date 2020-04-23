63rd Annual Science Seminar Poster Session
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
We are excited to invite you join us as we once again celebrate the dynamic research that has been conducted by Hollins University science and mathematics students during the 2019-20 academic year. This research poster session offers you the opportunity to chat with our students about their projects. Our students are eager to talk to you about their work and to answer any questions you may have.
