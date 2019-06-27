Remember how much fun you had as a kid?

Rediscover life in small town America during Buchanan’s 66th Buchanan Community Carnival.

Explore our midway where you will find family oriented Games, Rides provided by Coles Amusements, and great Food including our trademark Carnival Burgers and world famous Fries!

Activities begin on Thursday, June 27th and run through Saturday, July 6th. (The Carnival is closed on Sunday, June 30th.)