× Expand TMA Marketing Woman sitting in front, of artwork with bear and rabbit sitting above cake

THE REGION’S PREMIER FINE ART SHOW

From paintings to sculptures and from photography to jewelry, the Taubman Museum of Art is pleased to present one of Virginia’s oldest and most anticipated outdoor art shows Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1, with the 67th Annual Sidewalk Art Show.

FINE ART SHOPPING

Hosted on the streets immediately surrounding the Museum, this annual event has become one of Southwest Virginia’s most anticipated events, boasting a reputation as a premier destination for fine art shopping. All of the works exhibited are for sale including original paintings, prints, watercolors, etchings, mixed media, fine art photographs, fine crafts, and sculpture.

FREE AND OPEN TO ALL

The 67th Annual Sidewalk Art Show is free and open to the public May 31 and June 1 from 10 am-5 pm daily. The Museum will be open as well – be sure to visit the galleries and gift shop during your visit! We hope to see you there!

List of participating artists and booth map coming soon – stay tuned!