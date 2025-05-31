67th Annual Sidewalk Art Show

to

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

THE REGION’S PREMIER FINE ART SHOW

From paintings to sculptures and from photography to jewelry, the Taubman Museum of Art is pleased to present one of Virginia’s oldest and most anticipated outdoor art shows Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1, with the 67th Annual Sidewalk Art Show.

FINE ART SHOPPING

Hosted on the streets immediately surrounding the Museum, this annual event has become one of Southwest Virginia’s most anticipated events, boasting a reputation as a premier destination for fine art shopping. All of the works exhibited are for sale including original paintings, prints, watercolors, etchings, mixed media, fine art photographs, fine crafts, and sculpture.

FREE AND OPEN TO ALL

The 67th Annual Sidewalk Art Show is free and open to the public May 31 and June 1 from 10 am-5 pm daily. The Museum will be open as well – be sure to visit the galleries and gift shop during your visit! We hope to see you there!

List of participating artists and booth map coming soon – stay tuned!

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 67th Annual Sidewalk Art Show - 2025-05-31 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 67th Annual Sidewalk Art Show - 2025-05-31 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 67th Annual Sidewalk Art Show - 2025-05-31 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 67th Annual Sidewalk Art Show - 2025-05-31 10:00:00 ical