× Expand Jeremy Holmes 2020 Tweed Ride

Join us for the 6th annual Tweed Ride, a genteel bike tour meandering from Downtown Roanoke through Roanoke’s Southeast neighborhoods by road and greenway. Along the way we’ll stop at several locations of significance where volunteers from the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation will regale us with stories of the past.

Ride starts and ends at Elmwood Park, downtown Roanoke.

Please visit ridesolutions.org/tweedride, for our COVID-19 safety guidelines and our pre-registration form. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, pre-registration is required and attendance is limited to 25 attendees. Please note that due to safety concerns, we will not be hosting a post-ride social, nor will we be able to organize our usual photo booth - but watch for more information on a selfie contest in the coming weeks!

Show up in your finest tweed, mount your vintage bikes, and join your fellow cyclists for a fine Fall ride.