71st Annual Ernest "Pig" Robertson Fishing Rodeo

City of Salem Fishing Rodeo 2023

This tradition has been a huge highlight that children in the area have come to love. Over the course of four days, children may fish at Lake Spring Park during the event and catch up to six trout. Participants must provide their own fishing equipment and adults may not fish for the children. Participants must keep the fish they catch.

The Salem Kiwanis Club, Re/Max Real Estate One, and Children's Therapy Concepts are once again sponsoring this year’s rodeo which is free for area children. Many businesses in the community also have donated prizes and money to help make this event such a success in past years. The top angler will receive a trophy and prizes will be awarded to young boys and girls throughout each day. Lake Spring Park is located at the corner of W. Main Street and Green Street.

Children Ages 3-8: Saturday, April 29 (9 a.m. – Noon)

Children Ages 9-12: Saturday, May 6 (9 a.m. – 11 a.m.)

For additional information, please call the Salem Parks and Recreation Department at 375-3057.