72nd Annual Ernest "Pig" Robertson Fishing Rodeo (Children 3-8 years old)

× Expand City of Salem Fishing Rodeo 2024

The City of Salem Parks & Recreation Department is honored to host the 72nd Ernest “Pig” Robertson Fishing Rodeo at Lake Spring Park this spring. The 2024 version once again will have Saturday fishing in various age groups, Participants must provide their own fishing equipment and adults cannot fish for the children at the Saturday events. Each child can catch up to six trout, and they must keep all the fish they reel in.

In addition, the always popular and exciting special needs and nursing home fishing days are back this year. Thanks to “Children’s Therapy Concepts” for proudly sponsoring the Special Needs Day. Participants and organizations participating in either special needs or nursing home days must pre-register.

The Salem Kiwanis Club, Yokohama, and Re/Max Real Estate One are sponsoring this year’s rodeo which is free for area children. Many businesses in the community also have donated prizes and money to help make this event such a success in past years. The top angler will receive a trophy and prizes will be awarded to young boys and girls throughout each day. The Tailgate Food Truck will be on-site to provide concessions on the Saturday Rodeo's. Lake Spring Park is located at the corner of W. Main Street and Green Street.

For additional information, please call the Salem Parks and Recreation Department at 540-375-3057.

Children Ages 3-8

Saturday, April 27

9 a.m. – Noon

Special Needs Children

Monday, April 29

10 a.m. – Noon

Nursing Home Residents

Wednesday, May 1

10 a.m. – Noon

Children Ages 9-12

Saturday, May 4

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.