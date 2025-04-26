73rd Annual Ernest "Pig" Robertson Fishing Rodeo

× Expand City of Salem Untitled design - 1 73rd Ernest "Pig" Robertson Fishing Rodeo

This tradition has been a huge highlight that children in the area have come to love. Over the course of four days, children may fish at Lake Spring Park during the event and catch up to six trout. Participants must provide their own fishing equipment and adults may not fish for the children. Participants must keep the fish they catch.

Prizes will be given out throughout the four days. Trophies will be given out on the two Saturdays to the top fishermen.

Cost: Free of charge

Food Truck: The Tailgate

Location: Lake Spring Park

2025 Schedule

Saturday, April 26 - Children 3 to 8 years old: 9 am to Noon

Monday, April 28- Children with Special Needs (All abilities): 10 am to Noon (Registration required)

Wednesday, April 30- Nursing Home Resident's Day: 10 am to Noon (Registration required)

Saturday, May 3 - Children 9 to 12 years old: 9 am to 11 am

Sponsored by: Salem Kiwanis Club, Re/Max Real Estate One, Yokohama, Renewal by Anderson, Bank of Botetourt