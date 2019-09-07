The 8th annual Claytor Lake Triathlon is held in Southwest Virginia at the beautiful Claytor Lake State Park. This triathlon offers warm water, a scorching bike course and a cool trail run.

Come for the race and stay for the party! Fun times for all!

Registration must be complete by 2 weeks out in order to be guarantee a t-shirt. After that we order extras but it will be first come first serve.

Additional race information can be found at http://www.triadventure.com/claytor-lake-sprint-tri/.