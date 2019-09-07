8th annual Claytor Lake Triathlon

Claytor Lake State Park 6620 Ben H. Bolen Dr., Dublin, Virginia 24084

The 8th annual Claytor Lake Triathlon is held in Southwest Virginia at the beautiful Claytor Lake State Park. This triathlon offers warm water, a scorching bike course and a cool trail run.

Come for the race and stay for the party! Fun times for all!

Registration must be complete by 2 weeks out in order to be guarantee a t-shirt. After that we order extras but it will be first come first serve. 

Additional race information can be found at http://www.triadventure.com/claytor-lake-sprint-tri/.

Claytor Lake State Park 6620 Ben H. Bolen Dr., Dublin, Virginia 24084
