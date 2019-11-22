8th Annual Kriskindlmart: A German-Style Holiday Market

KRISKINDLMARKT looks and smells like a European Christmas village. Last year we welcomed more than 1000 guests and we've grown into a “can’t miss” event in the Alleghany Highlands!

Enjoy "The Mill" (our repurposed, unheated 100+ year old lumber mill behind the School) filled with laughter, lights, holiday scents & cheer, shopping & entertainment! German Father Christmas will make a visit! Live music throughout the event. Dress warmly.