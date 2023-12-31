8th Annual New Year’s Eve Dinner & Dance
to
The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091
Floyd Country Store
Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $50 for dinner and dance, $20 for dance only
Our 8th Annual New Year’s Eve Dinner & Dance features music from Twin Creeks Stringband, Larry Sigmon & The Virginia Girls and Raistlin Brabson & Up Jumped Trouble! Dinner is served from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM. Dancing starts at 8:00 PM and goes until we ring in the new year at midnight!
MENU:
- Turkey or Ham (gf)
- Mashed Potatoes, Poultry Gravy
- Collards (with bacon (gf))
- Garlic Greenbeans (v)
- Cranberry Relish (v, gf)
- Herb-Butter Carrots (v, gf)
- Traditional Stuffing
- Homemade Rolls (v)
- Dessert: Assorted Desserts such as: Pumpkin or Pecan Pie, Specialty Cheesecakes, (gf dessert option available upon request)
All menu items are made from scratch.
*v: vegetarian / gf: gluten-free
Info
