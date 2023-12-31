× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $50 for dinner and dance, $20 for dance only

Our 8th Annual New Year’s Eve Dinner & Dance features music from Twin Creeks Stringband, Larry Sigmon & The Virginia Girls and Raistlin Brabson & Up Jumped Trouble! Dinner is served from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM. Dancing starts at 8:00 PM and goes until we ring in the new year at midnight!

MENU:

Turkey or Ham (gf)

Mashed Potatoes, Poultry Gravy

Collards (with bacon (gf))

Garlic Greenbeans (v)

Cranberry Relish (v, gf)

Herb-Butter Carrots (v, gf)

Traditional Stuffing

Homemade Rolls (v)

Dessert: Assorted Desserts such as: Pumpkin or Pecan Pie, Specialty Cheesecakes, (gf dessert option available upon request)

All menu items are made from scratch.

*v: vegetarian / gf: gluten-free