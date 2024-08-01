Showtimers Community Theatre is pleased to present its production of 9-5 The Musical - Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton, Book by Patricia Resnick, based on the Twentieth Century Fox Film. 9-5 brings together three female co-workers who concoct a scheme to overthrow their sexist male boss. When they take control of the office, they realize there is nothing they can’t do, even in the man’s world of the late 1970s.

The show runs August 1-18, 2024 (Thursday-Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday @ 2pm)

Tickets go on sale July 1, 2024 and can be purchased on our website at showtimers.org/get-tickets

9 to 5 The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. (www.mtishows.com)