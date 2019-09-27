× Expand Tim Pohlad-Thomas Bike Shorts Film Festival Premiere

We're excited to announce the 9th Annual Bike Shorts Film Festival Premiere at the The Grandin Theatre, Roanoke's historic arthouse cinema!

This is not a film festival about trail rides or scenic bike tours in exotic locales. This is a film festival about stories that just happen to include bicycles - thrilling heists with narrow escapes by bike, small sci-fi tales of riding bikes in a gas-less apocalypse, and family stories of siblings coming together over a bike ride. Just as bicycles are practical tools to help us get from place to place each day, the Bike Shorts Film Festival focus on stories where bicycles are used in the service of storytelling.

Premiere - The Grandin Theatre, Friday, September 27th

7:00 - 9:00: Screening and Awards

Admission: FREE

There will also be 2 other showings in October:

Blacksburg, McClains at First & Main, October 10th

Lynchburg, Academy Center of the Arts, October 21st

Prizes:

For 2019 we will have six prize categories:

Juried Prize, $300: Best overall film, selected by a panel of judges drawn from the regional arts and film community.

Best Local Film, $300: Best film submitted by a team from within the RIDE Solutions service area, selected by a panel of judges drawn from the regional arts and film community.

Best Original Music, $300: Must feature an original song or piece of music. This category will also be selected by our panel of judges.

Best Teen Film, $100: The best film by a filmmaker or film-making team between the ages of 13 and 18, as chosen by our panel of judges.

People’s Choice, $100: The audience favorite, selected at the end of each Bike Shorts Film Festival screening. (4 total)

YouTube Prize. $100: Sll submissions will be posted to our Bike Shorts Roanoke YouTube channel. At the end of May, the film with the most views will be awarded this prize.

Follow us on Facebook or on ridesolutions.org for more info on prizes and prize categories.

Submissions:

SUBMISSION DEADLINE: 9/16/19! Getting us your film is easy. Visit www.ridesolutions.org/bikeshorts for complete submission information.