9th Annual Blossoms to Bottle 5K Run & 3K Walk

Run, Jog, Walk or Crawl over the hills and through the blossoms, down in the valley and across the streams in a benefit race for the Bedford Area Family YMCA programs. The course is an off road venue with spectacular mountain views at the foot of the Peaks of Otter in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. It will be a wonderful spring, filled with the smell of blossoms, views of animals and companionship with good folks united in a good cause. At the half way mark we will serve samples of the famous Peaks of Otter wine. Taste a little bit and continue towards the finish line while you traverse the valley on either a 5K competitive run or a 3K walk over an off- road course.