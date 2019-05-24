9th Annual Chantilly Farm Bluegrass & BBQ Festival

Memorial Day Weekend’s Hottest Bluegrass & Mountain Music Event

On Memorial Day weekend in 2019, bluegrass fans from around the region will gather at beautiful Chantilly Farm in Floyd, Virginia to celebrate the coming of summer with some of the biggest bands in bluegrass, old-time and mountain music.

In addition to the weekend’s main stage performances, attendees will enjoy a wide variety of arts and crafts vendors, camping, great food, jamming, children’s activities, hiking and biking trails, cornhole, a stageside beer and wine garden, and so much more!