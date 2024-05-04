9th Annual Spring Craft and Vendor Show

× Expand Berglund Center

Come out and get your Spring shopping done with us at the at the 9th Annual Spring Craft & Vendor Show! Over 240 vendors onsite for this FREE ADMISSION and FREE Parking event!

Since it is May 4th we will Storm Troopers on site for photo opportunities along with vendors selling Star Wars items and who knows the vendors might dress up too!

Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast will also be going on at the same time in Berglund Hall! Come out and have breakfast while supporting a great cause!

For show information or how to be one a vendor at this years event visit us on Facebook.

https://facebook.com/events/s/9th-annual-spring-craft-vendor/337024865953688/