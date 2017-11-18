9th Annual Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival Saturday, November 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thomas Jefferson considered wine to be “...a necessary of life.” His affinity for fine French wine was such that he envisioned establishing a vineyard and winery of his own in Virginia. Join thousands of like-minded oenophiles at Poplar Forest, Thomas Jefferson’s secluded Bedford County retreat, for the 9th Annual Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival to celebrate the Founding Father’s dream of establishing flourishing vineyards in Virginia. Festivalgoers can taste the multitude of offerings from some of the commonwealth’s finest vineyards and cideries; sample savory fare from local food purveyors; shop the festival market brimming with works by local artisans; and enjoy live musical performances. Admission is $25 in advance (highly recommended), $30 at the door; designated driver and non-tasting tickets are $10 in advance and at the door. VIP tickets and amenities are $125 per person or $225 per couple; for details visit poplarforest.org/events. House tours will also be available at a reduced cost.