9th Conquer the Cove 25k & Marathon

Weather in early June can vary widely, so we are making it mandatory to carry water. (It doesn’t matter what size container you carry, but you will need to carry something. I recommend the standard 20 ounce handheld bottle with pocket for gels and/or electrolyte pills.)

The marathon has two intermediate cutoff points you can find that info here

This is a great event. If you are from Roanoke it gives you a chance to compete against the home town folks to see who’s top dog. If you aren’t from Roanoke it gives you the chance to see 80% of the trails of the park that will be well marked and maintained. This is the anchor event to the Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series (RNUTS) and it has it all; great challenging course, beautiful venue, great aide stations and post race food, and a relaxing atmosphere to hang out in after the race.

Carvins Cove Natural Reserve is the place to run and ride if you are in Roanoke. It is the second largest municipal park in the nation. It holds not only a major water source within its 12,700 acres, but also overflowing recreation opportunities. There is approximately 40 miles of roads and trails in the park and within trail plan there should be miles and miles of new trails added each year.

Both race distances will be challenging. There will be a lot of climbing, approximately 3500ft of elevation gain in the marathon. 1000ft of this will occur following mile 18, but your reward will be 2.35 miles of downhill followed by a relatively easy 2 miles to the finish.

This event will be headquartered at Loch Haven Lake. Property rules state that there will be No Dogs Allowed on the property for this event.