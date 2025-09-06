Abrina Schnurman: Exploring the Leader-Follower Dynamic for Purpose-Driven Results

Date: May 11th

Time: 5:00 PM-6:30 PM

5:00 PM: Networking

5:30 PM-6:30 PM: Speaker/Workshop

Location: Grandin CoLab (CoLaboration Space)

Description: While traditional leadership discourse has centered on leadership style or capacity, followers play a significant role in co-creating culture and outcomes. This talk adds to the leadership development toolkit by examining the dynamic intersection of leaders and followership as a framework for cultivating purpose-driven organizations and enhancing collective engagement.

Speaker Bio: Abrina Schnurman has been a core faculty member of the Batten Leadership Institute at Hollins University since 2004, where she teaches courses in leadership studies. She holds Executive Certificates in Leadership and Management from Harvard and the University of Virginia. She is also a licensed professional counselor.

FREE to the public. Registration is required.

