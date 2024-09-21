Admission Open House
to
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Hollins invites current high school students to attend this one-day open house to learn more about our academic programs, unparalleled leadership training, extensive internship program, and study away. You’ll tour our beautiful campus, meet current students, and discover what your future could look like at Hollins.
Register to attend here: https://shorturl.at/9Sv4y.
Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Education & Learning, This & That